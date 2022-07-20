Nasa aiming for late August test flight of giant moon rocket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nasa aiming for late August test flight of giant moon rocket

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 7.07pm
(Aubrey Gemignani/Nasa via AP)
(Aubrey Gemignani/Nasa via AP)

On the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, Nasa announced that it is shooting for a late August launch of its new moon rocket.

Nasa will attempt the more than month-long lunar test flight with three mannequins, but no astronauts, as early as August 29.

There are also two launch dates in early September, before Nasa would have to stand down for two weeks.

Nasa’s Jim Free noted the test flight begins “our Artemis programme to go back to the Moon”.

The space agency’s new lunar programme is named Artemis after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.

The 30-story Space Launch System rocket and attached Orion capsule are currently in the hangar at Kennedy Space Centre, following repairs stemming from last month’s countdown test.

Fuel leaks and other technical trouble cropped up during Nasa’s repeated launch rehearsals at the pad.

Nasa officials assured reporters on Wednesday that the problems have been resolved and that testing is almost complete.

But they cautioned the launch dates could slip, depending on the volatile Florida weather and issues that might arise before the rocket is supposed to return to the pad on August 18.

“We’re going to be careful,” said Mr Free, head of exploration systems development.

At 322 feet, the rocket and Orion capsule are taller than the Statue of Liberty.

If Orion’s trip to the Moon and back goes well, astronauts could climb aboard in 2023 for a lunar loop-around and actually land in 2025.

Astronauts last explored the Moon in 1972. The first of the 12 moonwalkers, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, stepped onto the dusty grey surface on July 20, 1969, while Michael Collins orbited the moon.

Mr Aldrin, 92 – the sole survivor of the three, noted the anniversary in a tweet: “Neil, Michael & I were proud to represent America as we took those giant leaps for mankind. It was a moment which united the world and America’s finest hour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]