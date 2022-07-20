Donald Trump attends funeral of his first wife Ivana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Donald Trump attends funeral of his first wife Ivana

By Press Association
July 20 2022, 7.21pm Updated: July 20 2022, 9.45pm
Former president Donald Trump (John Minchillo/AP)
Former president Donald Trump (John Minchillo/AP)

Former president Donald Trump paid his respects to his first wife, Ivana Trump, joining their three children at a funeral Mass in New York.

The former president and his current wife, Melania Trump, arrived at St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Minutes earlier, Donald and Ivana Trump’s three children — Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric — and their families followed Ivana’s gold-coloured coffin into the church.

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the former president and his second wife, Marla Maples, also attended the service.

Ivana Trump
The family of Ivana Trump follows behind as pallbearers carry her casket (John Minchillo/AP)

Mr Trump’s family announced on Thursday that the 73-year-old had died at her Manhattan home.

Authorities said the death was an accident.

“We all want to remember Ivana as the vibrant, sociable person she was,” long-time friend R Couri Hay said before the service.

Ivana and Donald Trump met in the 1970s and were married from 1977 to 1992.

In the 1980s, they were a power couple, and she became well known in her own right, instantly recognisable with her blond hair in an updo and her glamorous look.

Ivana Trump also took part in her husband’s businesses, managing one of his Atlantic City casinos and picking out some of the design elements in New York City’s Trump Tower.

Their very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years they were friendly.

Ivana Trump was an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and said they spoke on a regular basis.

