Home Business & Environment Business

Virgin Media O2 makes access to financial support websites free for mobile users

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 9.19am
Virgin Media O2 has zero-rated a number of consumer support websites, which means customers will not use up their data to access them (PA)
Virgin Media O2 has made it free for customers to access a range of financial support websites as part of its latest measures to help customers deal with the rising cost of living.

The operator has zero-rated a number of services – meaning customers can access them without using any of their mobile data allowance.

Fuel poverty, debt advice and financial support organisations such as the National Debtline, Turn2us, Debt Advice Foundation and National Energy Access have been added to the mobile network’s list of sites which have been zero-rated.

The change will apply to customers of both O2 and Virgin Mobile.

The firm has previously zero-rated websites including Citizens Advice, Money Advice Service and debt charity Step Change.

Virgin Media O2 said its own research had found nearly two-thirds (64%) of low-income households have worried about running out of data in the last three months, with half saying they could not afford to buy more if they ran out.

The company has previously introduced social tariffs on its broadband services, offering reduced prices to people receiving Universal Credit.

Virgin Media O2 chief commercial officer Gareth Turpin said: “We are committed to supporting all our customers and the communities we serve through the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’ve already put in place comprehensive support measures for those hit hardest, set up a foodbank for mobile data to tackle digital exclusion and provide our customers with great value services every day as we continue to keep the country connected.

“Through further expanding our zero-rated list, we’re making sure all of our customers can easily access help and advice at a time when they may need it most.”

