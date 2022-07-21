Science behind Doctor Who to be revealed at Edinburgh exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Science behind Doctor Who to be revealed at Edinburgh exhibition

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 10.03am Updated: July 21 2022, 10.13am
The wonders of Doctor Who – including some of the monsters, like the Daleks – will be revealed at an exhibition in Scotland (BBC/PA)
The wonders of Doctor Who – including some of the monsters, like the Daleks – will be revealed at an exhibition in Scotland (BBC/PA)

The scientific mysteries behind the adventures of Doctor Who are to be revealed at an Edinburgh exhibition this year.

The Time Lord will land at the National Museum of Scotland in December, where the Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition will let fans explore eight zones covering a series of scientific topics from the show.

Alison Cromarty, head of exhibitions and design at the museum, said staff were “tremendously excited to be bringing this exhibition to Scotland”.

“From the wonder of the science fiction of the TV show, to our present-day understanding of the big scientific topics it touches on, there is something for everyone,” she said.

South Bank Sky Arts Awards
Ncuti Gatwa has been announced as the next Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

The exhibition first opened in Liverpool’s world museum, where it will run until October 30, but from December 10 until May 1 next year it will call Edinburgh home.

The BBC’s long-running science fiction show has strong Scottish connections.

To date, three Scots have played the Doctor: Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi, with Ncuti Gatwa set to join them as the fourth Scot when he takes over the role.

As part of the exhibition, people will be able to take part in a range of immersive experiences and go on a journey through cosmic curiosities, a Tardis tech room, and the science behind time time travel.

And the show’s stranger creations are part of the exhibition, with its monster vault allowing visitors to get up close with some of the weird and scary characters that have graced our screens.

