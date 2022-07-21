Former Israeli PM denies blame for deadly stampede

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Former Israeli PM denies blame for deadly stampede

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 10.51am
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has testified that he bears no responsibility for the safety gaps that led to a deadly stampede (Maya Alleruzzo/AP/PA)
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has testified that he bears no responsibility for the safety gaps that led to a deadly stampede (Maya Alleruzzo/AP/PA)

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has testified that he bears no responsibility for the safety gaps that led to a deadly stampede that killed 45 people last year.

The incident, which was the worst civilian disaster in the country’s history, took place on Mount Meron in northern Israel during a Jewish festival in April 2021.

Around 100,000 worshipers, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, attended festivities despite coronavirus regulations limiting outdoor assemblies to 500 people, and in spite of longstanding warnings about the safety of the site.

“I didn’t deal with safety,” Mr Netanyahu testified to an independent commission investigating the tragedy on Thursday, saying he only stepped in because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As for other safety gaps or measures, he said, “The prime minister doesn’t deal with that.”

The independent commission of inquiry launched after the disaster last year is investigating major safety lapses and overcrowding at the mountaintop site and has recommended limiting attendance and revamping safety protocols and infrastructure.

In his testimony to the state commission, Mr Netanyahu said that ordinarily the prime minister is not involved in preparations for annual celebrations at Meron, but he said he weighed in due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place at the time.

“I did more than my predecessors to deal with the issues,” Mr Netanyahu said, when pressed about warnings there were gaps in safety regulations before the event.

In last year’s incident, hundreds of people bottlenecked in a narrow passageway descending the mountain, and a slippery slope caused people to stumble and fall.

The resulting human avalanche killed 45 people and injured at least 150.

The site is believed to be the burial place of prominent second century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. The annual springtime celebrations are marked by the lighting of large bonfires, singing and dancing.

Last week, Israel Police Northern District Chief Shimon Lavi resigned, accepting responsibility for the disaster.

Mr Netanyahu is currently leader of the opposition and hopes to regain the premiership as Israel heads into another election cycle, which will be the country’s fifth election in just under four years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier