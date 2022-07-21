London Zoo visitors get first glimpse of endangered Sumatran tiger cubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

London Zoo visitors get first glimpse of endangered Sumatran tiger cubs

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 11.51am
Zookeepers have been monitoring the three cubs since their birth in June (ZSL London Zoo/PA)
Keepers and visitors at London Zoo have celebrated the birth of three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.

Born in June, the first few weeks of the cubs lives were spent inside the cubbing den of their Tiger Territory enclosure with their mother, Gaysha.

The cubs will be named after their first health check aged three months (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

The youngster’s were spotted by keepers when the July heatwave prompted Gaysha to bring the tiny trio outside.

The Sumatran tiger, whose habitat is the forests and jungles of Sumatra, Indonesia, are now classified as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Animals.

There were estimated to be 1,000 Sumatran tigers in the wild in the 1970s but today’s figures show that there are just 300 left.

This means the species faces the very real threat of extinction within the next decade if numbers continue to decline.

There were estimated to be 1,000 Sumatran tigers in the wild in the 1970s but today’s figures show that there are just 300 left (ZSL London Zoo./PA)

Zookeepers have been monitoring the three cubs since their birth to make sure they hit their key developmental milestones.

The most recent milestone being cubs opening their eyes, which were closed at birth.

The three cubs will be named after their first health check aged three months – when vets and zookeepers will also be able to determine the cubs’ sexes.

Tiger keeper Kathryn Sanders said: “The cubs are now three-weeks-old and are all doing really well. They’ve recently all opened their eyes – which are always closed at birth – and are hitting all their key developmental milestones.

“Gaysha has clearly decided it’s time for the trio to explore Tiger Territory, although she is still keeping a close eye on all three, alongside dad Asim.

“We’re delighted that visitors are now able to see the stripy cubs, and we’re looking forward to watching as they continue to grow stronger and more inquisitive over the coming months.”

