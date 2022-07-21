Tube line to close early due to staff shortages By Press Association July 21 2022, 1.49pm A Tube line will begin closing during the evening rush hour on Thursday due to staff shortages (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Tube line will begin closing during the evening rush hour on Thursday due to staff shortages. Train operator Greater Anglia said the Central line “will be shutting down from 5pm today with complete closure by 6.30pm expected”. Services on the line – which stretches from Epping, Essex to West Ruislip, west London via the centre of the capital – normally run until after midnight. ❗❗ Please be advised London Underground Central Line will be shutting down from 17:00 today with complete closure by 18:30 expected. TFL are advising to complete journey as soon as possible as there will be no service available. 🚆— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 21, 2022 Greater Anglia serves the London Liverpool Street and Stratford stations, which are also on the Central line. Transport for London has not issued an alert to passengers, but a spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency the line is closing early due to a shortage of control room staff. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fires still burning across UK after temperatures hit 40C on hottest ever day UK temperatures soar above 40C for first time with transport chaos and fires Live: UK heatwave: One of hottest days ever with warnings of worse to come Live: Boris Johnson sacks Michael Gove and Welsh secretary quits