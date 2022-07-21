Facebook unveils new look Home and Feeds tabs in app refresh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Facebook unveils new look Home and Feeds tabs in app refresh

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 2.13pm
Facebook has overhauled its mobile app (Facebook)
Facebook has unveiled a new look to the home page within its mobile app, as the platform moves towards becoming more of a “discovery engine” than just a social network.

A major update to the app on Android and iOS sees a new Feeds tab being introduced, which will show the most recent posts from friends, favourites, pages and groups, with no “suggested” posts shown here.

Feeds will sit alongside the existing Home tab, which will still be the first page a user sees when they launch the app, and will now become the place where other content is recommended to users based on their interests.

Facebook founder and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said in a post: “One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss friends’ posts.

The new Feeds tab in the Facebook app
“So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order.

“The app will still open to a personalised feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customise and control your experience further.”

Long-established as a social media giant, Facebook has come under increased pressure in recent years from other emerging platforms such as Snapchat and, more recently, TikTok.

As a result, the company has gone through several refreshes of its own platform and the introduction of similar features to its rivals – such as short-form videos – in an effort to fight off competition.

But some users have complained that as Facebook has expanded as a service, many of the things they come to the site for – such as seeing the latest updates from friends and family, have become harder to find.

Facebook said the refreshed Home section would be the “starting point for connection, entertainment and discovery” on the service.

“(Home) is where you will discover new content through recommendations in addition to connecting with your friends and family,” the company said in a blog post announcing the update.

“From Home, you can also create a Reel, see what your connections are sharing on Feed and in Stories, and build community over new and shared interests.

“Your Home tab is uniquely personalised to you through our machine learning ranking system.

“This system takes into account thousands of signals to help cut through the clutter and rank content in the order we think you will find most valuable.

“We’re investing in AI to best serve recommended content in this ranked experience.”

The new layout will be rolled out to users globally over the next week, Facebook said.

