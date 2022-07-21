No early closure of Tube line after staff shortage resolved By Press Association July 21 2022, 3.09pm The line stretches from Epping, Essex, to West Ruislip, west London, via the centre of the capital (Aaron Chown/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The early closure of a Tube line has been cancelled after cover was found to deal with a staff shortage. Train operator Greater Anglia said earlier that Transport for London (TfL) planned to begin “shutting down” the Central line from 5pm on Thursday, with a “complete closure by 6.30pm expected”. A TfL spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency that the line would be closed early due to a shortage of control room staff, but the organisation later stated that the problem was resolved. “Cover has been found and a Central line service will operate until the end of the evening,” according to TfL. Services on the line – which stretches from Epping, Essex, to West Ruislip, west London, via the centre of the capital – normally run until after midnight. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close