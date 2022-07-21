No early closure of Tube line after staff shortage resolved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The early closure of a Tube line has been cancelled after cover was found to deal with a staff shortage.

Train operator Greater Anglia said earlier that Transport for London (TfL) planned to begin “shutting down” the Central line from 5pm on Thursday, with a “complete closure by 6.30pm expected”.

A TfL spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency that the line would be closed early due to a shortage of control room staff, but the organisation later stated that the problem was resolved.

“Cover has been found and a Central line service will operate until the end of the evening,” according to TfL.

Services on the line – which stretches from Epping, Essex, to West Ruislip, west London, via the centre of the capital – normally run until after midnight.