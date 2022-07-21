Sticky-fingered thief spared jail for his part in chewing gum heist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sticky-fingered thief spared jail for his part in chewing gum heist

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 3.23pm
A general view of Gloucester Crown Court (Tim Ireland/PA)
A general view of Gloucester Crown Court (Tim Ireland/PA)

An 18-year-old who helped steal £30,000 of Wrigley’s chewing gum from a lorry in a bid to settle a debt has been ordered to complete 150 hours of community service.

Keon Sanderson, from Birstall, near Leeds in West Yorkshire, was part of three-strong gang that carried out the raid in a lorry park in Gloucester Services on the M5 in the early hours of May 4 this year.

As the female driver slept in her cab, the trio cut open the lorry’s side and removed seven of the 19 pallets of chewing gum inside into their own lorry.

They fled the scene after another driver spotted the theft and called police.

They were chased along the M5 to Cheltenham, where they left the motorway and drove the wrong way along the A40 before abandoning their lorry near a BMW dealership and fleeing on foot.

The defendant and a second man, 20-year-old Ellis Benecke, were arrested soon after.

Sanderson later pleaded guilty to theft, possession of cannabis and failing to provide a breath test or sample of blood or urine for analysis.

At his sentencing hearing at Gloucester Crown Court, Mandla Ndlou, defending, said the defendant had been “coerced” into participating in the theft to pay off a debt.

He said Sanderson did not even stand to profit from any future sale of the gum, and that the only benefit was that his debt would be cancelled.

Chewing gum stuck to a shoe (Niall Carson/PA)
Chewing gum stuck to a shoe (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Ndlou said Sanderson had “played absolutely no part” in the planning of the chewing gum heist.

“This was very much done under the boot of an individual who was much older than he was,” he said.

The court heard that while Sanderson was originally thought to have been the getaway driver, police now accept that was not the case.

Handing Sanderson 10 months in jail suspended for 18 months, recorder judge Richard Mawhinney said: “This was a sophisticated and planned operation to identify a vehicle from which goods were to be stolen.

“The operation was instigated in Leeds in Yorkshire, so it was clearly sophisticated and planned but I accept that planning was not yours and you were effectively a foot soldier.”

Recorder Mawhinney continued: “You were under a certain amount of pressure to perform these actions but at the same time you benefited by having a debt written off.”

He noted that the lorry driver had suffered emotional distress “because effectively it was her home that was broken into” and she had to take a week off work.

Sanderson was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £200 court costs over the next six months and was disqualified from driving for 18 months for refusing to take a breathalyser test or give a sample.

At a hearing at the same court on Monday, Benecke, of Aysgarth Road, Leeds, was sentenced for theft and possession of cannabis.

Benecke, who admitted taking part in the theft in order to settle a drugs debt, was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered him to complete 140 hours of unpaid work.

