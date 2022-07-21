Wennington residents return to village devastated by heatwave blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wennington residents return to village devastated by heatwave blaze

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 3.29pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Residents of a village devastated by Tuesday’s fires have headed back for the first time to see their gutted homes and search for pets.

Wennington, a small community in east London, is thought to have lost at least 18 houses in the blaze, which took 100 firefighters several hours to extinguish.

One man looked delighted as he emerged from the police cordon on Thursday afternoon with his ginger tabby cat.

Residents return to their properties in Wennington
Residents return to their properties in Wennington (Yui Mok/PA)

A box of cat food was balanced on top of its cage, which he may have used to tempt his pet out from the ruins of the village.

A group of around 15 people were the first to cross the cordon, trudging along in flip-flops and shorts as the sun beat down, and were followed by smaller groups throughout the day.

Several carried boxes and cages, some of which were stuffed with blankets, in the hope of finding pets left behind in the evacuation.

A number of cats and kittens, along with a white Staffordshire bull terrier, were said to have gone missing during the blaze.

Summer weather July 21st 2022
A resident returns with his pet cat (Yui Mok/PA)

Nicola Jenkinson, who runs the local pub, rushed back to Wennington on a couple of hours’ sleep from a family holiday when she saw the news.

“It’s just very sad,” she said. “We’ve come back to see if there’s anything we can do to help residents, even if it’s just bottles of water, cups of tea and a shoulder to cry on.

“Over the years we’ve done weddings and christenings and funerals, and of course we know everybody.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel paid tribute to London Fire Brigade (LFB) on a visit to the area.

She tweeted: “It was a privilege to visit Wennington Fire Station this morning, where I met our brave firefighters who have worked relentlessly this week combating the devastating fires in London.”

The crew did not attend the Wennington fire on Tuesday – LFB’s busiest day since the Second World War – because it was dealing with a separate blaze at Upminster.

One farm worker who witnessed the fire, which consumed almost 100 acres of grassland, said it had “gouged” into the landscape.

According to Mrs Jenkinson, large amounts of donations were sent in but had not been properly handed out.

“People yesterday were still walking around in the clothes they had on from the day before, literally just the shirt on their back,” she said.

“We just need a hub, somewhere we know that donations, money, people can gather.

“Everyone’s doing their own for themselves, but they need assistance and direction.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said LFB received more than 2,600 calls on Tuesday – seven times its usual volume.

