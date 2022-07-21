Astronomers develop way to see the first stars through fog of the early universe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Astronomers develop way to see the first stars through fog of the early universe

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 4.03pm Updated: July 21 2022, 5.33pm
Astronomers have developed a method that will allow them to see through the fog of the early universe and detect light from the first stars and galaxies (PA)
Astronomers have developed a method that will allow them to see through the fog of the early universe and detect light from the first stars and galaxies.

Researchers hope it will help them shed light on the mysteries of how the universe evolved after the big bang.

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) – a telescope due to be completed by the end of the decade – will likely be able to make images of the earliest light in the universe.

Thick hydrogen clouds make it difficult for current telescopes.

The signal that astronomers aim to detect is expected to be approximately 100,000 times weaker than other radio signals coming also from the sky – for example, radio signals originating in our own galaxy.

Now, researchers led by the University of Cambridge have developed a methodology to see through the clouds and other sky noise signals, avoiding the detrimental effect of the distortions introduced by the radio telescope.

Their new methodology, part of the Reach (Radio Experiment for the Analysis of Cosmic Hydrogen) experiment, will allow astronomers to observe the earliest stars through their interaction with the hydrogen clouds.

It is the same way experts would infer a landscape by looking at shadows in the fog.

The paper’s lead author, Dr Eloy de Lera Acedo, from Cambridge’s Cavendish Laboratory, said: “At the time when the first stars formed, the universe was mostly empty and composed mostly of hydrogen and helium.”

He added: “Because of gravity, the elements eventually came together and the conditions were right for nuclear fusion, which is what formed the first stars.

“But they were surrounded by clouds of so-called neutral hydrogen, which absorb light really well, so it’s hard to detect or observe the light behind the clouds directly.”

The new method analyses data from multiple antennas and across a wider frequency band than equivalent current instruments.

The telescope’s construction is being finalised at the Karoo radio reserve in South Africa, a location chosen for its excellent conditions for radio observations of the sky.

It is far from human-made radio frequency interference, for example, television and FM radio signals.

Professor Dirk de Villiers, co-lead of the project at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa, said: “Although the antenna technology used for this instrument is rather simple, the harsh and remote deployment environment, and the strict tolerances required in the manufacturing, make this a very challenging project to work on.”

He added: “We are extremely excited to see how well the system will perform, and have full confidence we’ll make that elusive detection.”

The findings are published in the Nature Astronomy journal.

