Court closes restraining order case against singer Ricky Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Court closes restraining order case against singer Ricky Martin

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 4.27pm
A Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin (Matt Alexander/PA)
A Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin (Matt Alexander/PA)

A Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily, therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required,” the spokesperson said.

A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer.

The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police did not provide further details, including who requested the order.

Ricky Martin said recently in a tweet that the order was based on “completely false” allegations and that he would face the process “with the responsibility that characterises me”.

The hearing to review the case was scheduled for Thursday, but it took place behind closed doors and the parties attended it virtually.

Outside the tribunal, several media reporters and cameras waited.

“Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court,” Ricky Martin’s legal team said in a statement.

When the restraining order was issued, the Puerto Rico newspaper El Vocero said the order stated that Martin and the other person dated for seven months.

The report quoted the order as saying that they broke up two months earlier but that the petitioner said Martin did not accept the separation and had been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Martin’s legal team said Thursday. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

The singer is expected to perform a concert on Friday and Saturday with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier