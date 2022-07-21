Ex-police officer Thomas Lane sentenced over George Floyd killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-police officer Thomas Lane sentenced over George Floyd killing

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 5.25pm Updated: July 21 2022, 6.55pm
This June 3, 2020, file photo, provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, shows Thomas Lane is shown. Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday, July 21, 2022, that could let him go free after as little as two years in prison for his role in the killing of George Floyd (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office/AP/PA)
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the killing of George Floyd.

US district judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday for his February conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under now-former officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020.

Lane, who has been free on bond, did not speak at the hearing. Magnuson ordered him to surrender to US marshals on October 4.

The killing of Mr Floyd, who was black, sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world over racial injustice in policing, and launched a national reckoning on race.

Lane, who is white, held Mr Floyd’s legs as Chauvin pinned Mr Floyd for nearly nine-and-a-half minutes. Two other officers, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, were also convicted of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights and will be sentenced later.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a sentence of up to six-and-a-half years, in line with federal guidelines.

Lane’s attorney Earl Gray asked for a little over two years, arguing that Lane was the least culpable of the officers in part because he had asked his colleagues twice whether Mr Floyd should be turned on his side.

Philonise Floyd, one of Mr Floyd’s brothers, called it “insulting that he didn’t get the maximum amount of time.”

He said Lane was “an accessory to murder” and said he thinks “the whole criminal system needs to be torn down and rebuilt”.

Brandon Williams, a nephew of Mr Floyd, said he was “angry and fed up”.

Lane testified at trial that he did not realise how dire Floyd’s condition was until paramedics turned him over.

Prosecutor Manda Sertich countered that his expressions of concern showed he knew Floyd was in distress but “did nothing to give Mr Floyd the medical aid he knew Mr Floyd so desperately needed”.

When Lane pleaded guilty in state court in May, Mr Gray said Lane hoped to avoid a long sentence. “He has a newborn baby and did not want to risk not being part of the child’s life,” he said.

George Floyd Officers Civil Rights Chauvin
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addressing the court in Minneapolis in early July (Court TV via AP/PA)

Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to separate federal civil rights charges in December in Floyd’s killing and in an unrelated case involving a black teenager. That netted a 21-year sentence when he appeared before Judge Magnuson two weeks ago, toward the low end of the range of 20 to 25 years both sides agreed to under his plea deal.

Chauvin was already serving a 22-and-a-half-year state court sentence for second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His federal and state sentences are running concurrently.

Minnesota corrections officials have kept Chauvin in solitary confinement in the state’s maximum security prison for his own safety, given his notoriety. He has not yet been transferred to the federal prison system.

Judge Magnuson has not set sentencing dates for Thao, who is Hmong American, and Kueng, who is black. But he has scheduled a hearing for Friday on objections by their attorneys to how their sentences should be calculated under the complicated federal guidelines.

Prosecutors are seeking unspecified sentences for them that would be lower than Chauvin’s but “substantially higher” than Lane’s.

Thao and Kueng are free on bond pending sentencing. They have turned down plea deals and are scheduled to go on trial on October 24 on state charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

