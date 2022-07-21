Uwe Seeler, losing captain in the World Cup final against England, dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Uwe Seeler, losing captain in the World Cup final against England, dies aged 85

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 6.13pm
West Germany captain Uwe Seeler (left) and England skipper Bobby Moore before kick-off of the 1996 World Cup final (PA photos)
West Germany captain Uwe Seeler (left) and England skipper Bobby Moore before kick-off of the 1996 World Cup final (PA photos)

German great Uwe Seeler has died at the age of 85.

Seeler scored 43 goals in 72 games to make him Germany’s seventh greatest goalscorer and played in four World Cups – 1958, 1962, 1966, and 1970.

He became the first player to score in four World Cups, beating Pele by only a few minutes, and spent his entire 19-year club career at Hamburg, where he scored over 404 goals in 476 league games.

“Rest in peace, Uwe Seeler,” the German Football Association tweeted.

“A national team honorary captain and footballing legend, Uwe Seeler has passed away at the age of 85.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with his family and loved ones.”

Hamburg’s club website said: “With Uwe Seeler, HSV has lost the greatest sportsman in its club history.

“It was not only Seeler’s sporting successes and records that were unparalleled, but above all his down-to-earth, fair and loyal manner that earned the Hamburg-born player a reputation as an absolute man of honour and coined the phrase: ‘I’m no better than anyone else, I’m just a normal person. I just played football.’”

Several Bundesliga clubs paid tribute to Seeler, including champions Bayern Munich.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said: “When you think of German football and its greatest players, you think of Uwe Seeler.

“His death is a painful loss for the entire football family.

“Seeler stood for honest football, for loyalty and humanity, he was a player with heart and for the hearts – we will always remember him as one of the very special ones of the sport.”

The prolific striker never won the World Cup, but he was West Germany captain for the agonising 4-2 extra-time loss to England at Wembley in 1966.

He played 21 games and scored nine goals across his four World Cup finals appearances and was a three-time German Footballer of the Year.

UEFA paid tribute, by saying: “A veteran of four World Cups, he played more than 70 times for his country and helped shape modern German football. Rest in peace, Uwe.”

European football’s governing body said Seeler would be honoured by a moment of silence before the Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final between Germany and Austria at Brentford on Thursday.

