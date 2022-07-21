Four-tonne interactive gorilla sculpture wows onlookers at Bristol zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four-tonne interactive gorilla sculpture wows onlookers at Bristol zoo

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 7.41pm
Dan McGavin, design director from Bakehouse Factory, inspects a giant interactive gorilla sculpture during its unveiling to mark the final opening weeks of Bristol Zoo Gardens (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dan McGavin, design director from Bakehouse Factory, inspects a giant interactive gorilla sculpture during its unveiling to mark the final opening weeks of Bristol Zoo Gardens (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A giant interactive gorilla sculpture weighing in at more than four tonnes has been turning heads in Bristol.

The installation was unveiled at Bristol Zoo Gardens to mark the final opening weeks ahead of its closure on September 3.

People look up at the giant interactive gorilla sculpture ‘Wilder’, during it’s unveiling to mark the final opening weeks of Bristol Zoo Gardens in Bristol. Picture date: Thursday July 21, 2022
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dan McGavin, Design Director from Bakehouse Factory, inspects a giant interactive gorilla sculpture ‘Wilder’, during it’s unveiling to mark the final opening weeks of Bristol Zoo Gardens in Bristol. Picture date: Thursday July 21, 2022
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dan McGavin, Design Director from Bakehouse Factory, inspects a giant interactive gorilla sculpture ‘Wilder’, during it’s unveiling to mark the final opening weeks of Bristol Zoo Gardens in Bristol. Picture date: Thursday July 21, 2022
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The gorilla, named Wilder, makes surprise movements during the day – such as spraying water and eating lettuce – that are sure to catch visitors off guard.

Weighing more than four tonnes and standing taller than the largest recorded giraffe, Wilder is made from 180 square metres of local yew, cedar, pine and oak.

The materials were given by Westonbirt Arboretum, and the attraction will be on show until the zoo closes in September.

