Sebastien Haller completes first stage of treatment for testicular tumour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sebastien Haller says he has completed the first step of his treatment after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Borussia Dortmund’s former West Ham forward complained about feeling unwell following training on Monday and immediate medical examinations detected the tumour.

Posting a picture from his hospital bed on Thursday, a smiling Haller tweeted: “Hello everyone, I wanted to let you know that Step 1 has been completed!

Bsr tt le monde je tenais à vs informé que la 1er Étape a été accomplie! Je tiens à remercié être le @BVB et l’équipe médical qui ont été exceptionnel ac moi. Un grand merci également à tt le personnel soignant de l’hôpital pour leur accompagnement – bienveillance 🙏🏽💪🏾#step1 pic.twitter.com/jr1G7ILYZI — Sébastien Haller (@HallerSeb) July 21, 2022

“I would like to thank the @BVB (Dortmund) and the medical team who were exceptional with me.

“A big thank you also to all the nursing staff of the hospital for their support – benevolence.”

Haller added prayer and flexed biceps showing strength emojis to the tweet.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Dortmund from Ajax earlier this month for a reported £27million.

We’re all with you, Seb! ❤️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 21, 2022

He signed a four-year deal, after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.

Haller spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, making over 50 appearances, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax for £20.25m in January 2021.

Dortmund quote tweeted Haller’s message and said: “Always a smile on his face…get well soon Seb!”

West Ham replied to their former player’s tweet: “We’re all with you, Seb!”, adding a heart emoji.