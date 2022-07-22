What the papers say – July 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – July 22

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 3.43am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The papers are led by further escalations in the battle for No 10 and High Court revelations that the BBC “fabricated” affair allegations about the Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny in a bid to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Daily Express, Metro and the Daily Star all react to the court case which saw the BBC paying substantial damages to the former nanny with headlines that have the national broadcaster saying: “We let Diana down.”

The Daily Mirror adds that Diana’s brother has pled for police to now charge those responsible for the BBC’s “shameful interview” tactics.

Elsewhere, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times report the final two vying to be the next prime minister have “traded blows” over tax plans with Rishi Sunak warning against a “huge borrowing spree” as Liz Truss defended tax-cutting plans worth at least £30 billion a year.

The Independent adds that Ms Truss’s £30bn tax-slashing plans have been “savaged” by economists, with one unnamed economics professor telling the paper her claim the policy would tame soaring inflation is “ridiculous”.

The i, meanwhile, says Penny Mordaunt’s supporters are orchestrating a “stop Liz Truss” campaign to ensure the bookies’ favourite does not win the race to become prime minister.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail carries a report authored by David Neal, the chief borders inspector, claiming Channel migrants who triggered alerts on security databases have been allowed to vanish.

The group running the UK’s largest steel plant has threatened to close if the Government does not provide it with help to curb emissions, the Financial Times says.

And The Sun splash writes that EastEnders have signed Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier as a cast member.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier