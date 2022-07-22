Ally of Rajapaksa political family appointed as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ally of Rajapaksa political family appointed as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 7.17am Updated: July 22 2022, 3.43pm
An ally of the Rajapaksa political family was appointed as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister, hours after security forces cleared the main protest site occupied for months by demonstrators (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
An ally of the Rajapaksa political family has been appointed as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister, hours after security forces cleared the main protest site occupied for months by demonstrators angry at the Rajapaksas over the country’s economic collapse.

New President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was elected by politicians and sworn into office earlier this week, appointed his former school classmate Dinesh Gunawardena to succeed himself. Mr Gunawardena is 73 and belongs to a prominent political family.

Sri Lankans have taken to the streets for months demanding their leaders resign over an economic crisis that has left the island nation’s 22 million people short of essentials like medicine, food and fuel.

The protests forced out former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa last week. His family has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the last two decades, but public outrage over the economic crisis forced several family members to leave ministry posts earlier in the crisis.

Mr Gunawardena’s appointment came several hours after security forces made a number of arrests and cleared a protest camp near the presidential palace in the capital Colombo, where demonstrators have gathered for the past 104 days.

Army and police personnel arrived in trucks and buses around midnight, removing tents and protest banners. They blocked off roads leading to the site and carried long poles.

Protesters wait and watch troops stand guard following an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat in Colombo on Friday
Troops stand guard after an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

The security forces were witnessed beating at least two journalists.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka, the main lawyers’ body in the country, said at least two lawyers were assaulted when they went to the protest site to offer counsel.

Its statement on Friday called for a halt to the “unjustified and disproportionate actions” of armed forces against civilians.

“The use of the armed forces to suppress civilian protests on the very first day in office of the new president is despicable and will have serious consequences on our country’s social, economic and political stability,” the statement said.

Army soldiers clear anti-government protest camps after an eviction of protesters from the presidential secretariat premise
Soldiers clear anti-government protest camps (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

The leader of the political opposition, Sajith Premadasa, tweeted: “A cowardly assault against PEACEFUL protestors, who agreed to vacate the sites today; A useless display of ego and brute force putting innocent lives at risk & endangers Sri Lanka’s international image, at a critical juncture.”

US ambassador Julie Chung said: “We urge restraint by authorities and immediate access to medical attention for those injured.”

On Monday, when he was then the acting president, Mr Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency that gave him broad authority to act in the interest of public security and order.

Authorities have power to search premises and detain people, and Mr Wickremesinghe can change or suspend any law.

On Friday, he issued a notice under the state of emergency calling on the armed forces to maintain law and order nationwide. The emergency must be reviewed by parliament regularly to decide whether to extend it or let it expire.

A protester shouts slogans as army soldiers arrive to remove protesters from the site of a protest camp
A protester shouts as soldiers arrive to remove protesters (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Mr Wickremesinghe, 73, has wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs and has been overseeing bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

He said on Monday those discussions were near a conclusion and talks on help from other countries had also progressed. He also said the government has taken steps to resolve shortages of fuel and cooking gas.

