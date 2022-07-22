Vampire Academy author Richelle Mead ‘not involved’ in TV series production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vampire Academy author Richelle Mead ‘not involved’ in TV series production

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 8.07am
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

The showrunners for Vampire Academy have revealed the creator of the original novel series, Richelle Mead, was “not involved” in making the show, but said they were “very excited” for the author to see it.

Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre said they had been “very respectful” to the books, with the TV series slated for a September release on US streaming service Peacock.

Plec and MacIntyre worked together previously on popular US show The Vampire Diaries.

The new supernatural drama is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Mead.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Pec said: “(Mead) has not been involved throughout the process – other than that, she and I are Twitter buddies.

“But she was very excited to know that we were doing this and I was very excited the other day to tell her that we were finally done and there was finally something to show her.

“So she hasn’t seen anything yet.

MacIntyre added: “She gave us this beautiful world… it’s all there, and she said, ‘I always felt this would be great for television’.

“I am excited for her to see it.”

Vampire Academy is due for release on Peacock on September 15.

The series stars British actor Kieron Moore, as well as Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves and Andre Dae Kim.

