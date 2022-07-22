Joe Fraser feared ruptured appendix could ruin dream of home Commonwealth glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Fraser feared ruptured appendix could ruin dream of home Commonwealth glory

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 12.03pm
Joe Fraser has revealed a ruptured appendix almost cost him his Commonwealth Games dream (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Fraser has revealed a ruptured appendix almost cost him his Commonwealth Games dream (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gymnastics world champion Joe Fraser feared a ruptured appendix might have cost him his dream of Commonwealth Games glory in his home city this month.

The Birmingham 23-year-old, who has been one of the poster boys for the Games since scooping parallel bars gold in Stuttgart in 2019, was rushed to hospital in late May after complaining of a pain in his stomach.

After a race against time to get his training schedule back on track, Fraser believes he is once again equipped to pursue multiple medal opportunities in front of massed ranks of friends and family.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day One
Joe Fraser missed the Gold Coast Comonwealth Games due to injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It was the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced and it was made even harder knowing what I should have been doing in the gym during that time period,” Fraser told the PA news agency.

“I had to take it quite steadily but I’m really happy with the progress I’ve made. I’ve overcome a difficult challenge and I just know even getting to the Games is an amazing achievement.”

Fraser, who made his international debut at the European Championships in Cluj in 2017, missed out on a place in the England team for the Gold Coast Games in Australia four years ago after suffering a dislocated ankle.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Five
Joe Fraser is relishing the opportunity to compete in front of his home crowd (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fraser watched the now-retired Nile Wilson scoop five medals including three golds, and is now in a position to emulate his former team-mate with genuine chances in the team and all-around disciplines, as well as his favoured parallel bars and high bar apparatus.

“I was rehabbing during the last Commonwealth Games and it gave me motivation going forward. I think those are the kinds of challenges that have made me the athlete I am today,” he added.

It is a mark of Fraser’s increased stature in his sport that he expressed disappointment despite reaching the parallel bars final in the Tokyo Olympics, where he finished eighth and last.

But Fraser insists he does not feel the weight of expectation that comes with an overdue chance to compete at the top level in front of those who have facilitated his journey through the sport.

“I’ve always loved the idea of competing in front of a Birmingham crowd, and knowing I’ll have friends and family and teachers in the crowd watching what I can do just makes me want to train harder.

“I’ve lived in Birmingham my whole life. From primary school and secondary school teachers, to students in my class who didn’t understand why I was taking so much time off, it’s a great opportunity to show them what I’ve been working towards over the last 20 years.”

