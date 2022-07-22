Nominee for New York governor attacked at rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Nominee for New York governor attacked at rally

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 2.01pm
Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked on Thursday, July 21, 2022 by man with knife at an upstate event but was uninjured, his campaign said (John Minchillo/AP/PA)
A man accused of attacking Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, at an event by apparently trying to stab the congressman has been arrested and charged with attempted assault.

A Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson said David Jakubonis, 43, was arrested after trying to attack Mr Zeldin and was later charged with attempted assault in the second degree. He has been released without bail.

“I’m OK,” Mr Zeldin said in a statement after the assault on Thursday. “Fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.”

Jakubonis is an Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq in 2009 as a medical laboratory technician.

The incident happened as Mr Zeldin, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul this November, was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the town of Perinton, outside Rochester.

The attacker climbed onto a low stage where the congressman spoke to a crowd of dozens, flanked by bales of hay and American flags. A video posted on Twitter shows the two falling to the ground as other people try to intervene.

The assailant brandished a pointed metal object shaped like a cat’s head, photos from the scene show.

The attacker swung the weapon toward Mr Zeldin’s neck and told him, “You’re done,” according to the sheriff’s spokesperson, Deputy Brendan Hurley.

Jacob Murphy, a spokesperson for Mr Zeldin’s congressional office, said Mr Zeldin had a minor scrape from the incident. He said Mr Zeldin had not received any specific threats recently.

In response to a question about what security was at the event, Mr Murphy said: “Congressman Zeldin had private security at the event and law enforcement arrived on the scene within a few minutes. Security will be increased starting with our first event this morning.”

Among those who helped to subdue the attacker was Mr Zeldin’s running mate, former New York Police Department deputy inspector Alison Esposito, Mr Murphy said.

In a statement, Gov Hochul condemned the attack and said she was “relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody”.

Mr Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

