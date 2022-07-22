10-year term for road rage thug who killed pensioner in ‘catalogue of carnage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
10-year term for road rage thug who killed pensioner in ‘catalogue of carnage’

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 2.39pm
(PA)
(PA)

A drunk road-rage driver who killed a 75-year-old grandfather and threatened to set fire to another motorist’s car during a five-hour “catalogue of carnage” has been jailed for 10 years and nine months.

Cocaine user James Gill, 39, fractured the skull of Neil Robinson in an unprovoked and random attack after accusing him of “walking on the wrong side of the road” on December 16 last year.

Nottingham Crown Court was told Mr Robinson died in hospital six days after being pushed over by Gill, who was on his lunch break from an electrician’s training course.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC was told that Gill, of Station Road, Arksey, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was on bail at the time of the killing, having punched two police officers outside a bar in Sheffield five days earlier.

Opening the facts of the case, prosecutor Sarah Knight said Gill drove to Nottingham from Doncaster on December 16 and was drinking from a bottle containing ethanol at the training course while “constantly talking about violence and bigging himself up”.

The prosecutor told the court Mr Robinson sustained fractures when his head hit the ground after he was shoved in the chest near a supermarket in Ranson Road, Chilwell, Nottingham.

Ms Knight said: “In addition to the attack that Mr Robinson sustained, (Gill) embarked on a rampage of violence and aggression.

“Mr Robinson was on foot crossing the road. (A witness) observed the defendant get out of his car and walk briskly.”

Another witness, the court head, saw Gill used both hands to push Mr Robinson hard in the chest, causing him to fall backwards.

Afterwards, Gill stole a bottle of vodka from a nearby supermarket and returned to the training course, where he was asked to leave after remaining “angry and disruptive”.

He was next seen in the Toton area of Nottinghamshire, where he threw a bottle out of his car window and it smashed on a wall.

After a female driver asked him to pick up his litter, the court was told Gill responded: “I know littering is wrong but so is arson and I am more than happy to set fire to your car.”

A 68-year-old man was then dragged out of his car and repeatedly punched in the face after he too remonstrated with Gill.

Gill admitted manslaughter, four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, drink-driving, criminal damage, two shoplifting offences and making off without payment.

He has numerous previous convictions dating back to 2009, including one for robbery in 2012.

The court heard he made no comment to police after his eventual arrest – which saw two more officers attacked – in the Doncaster area, following a collision which left two female motorists with non-serious injuries.

In a victim impact statement to the court, Mr Robinson’s son Benjamin Robinson said: “I will never forget when my father’s death really hit me. It happened on Christmas Eve, which was two days after he had passed away in hospital.

“I finally plucked up the courage to go to his apartment. The apartment was as if he had just stepped out for a coffee, which is exactly what he had done.

“All of the signs of a life being lived just waiting for him to return and pick up where he left off. What really got me was the pile of presents on the dining table, cards unopened waiting to be opened, including from his grandchildren.”

The university lecturer added: “I still find his death senseless. I literally can’t make sense of the fact he is no longer here.”

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Rafferty told Gill: “I hope that, like the rest of us listening to this, you are appalled by the person that you were.

“Through your own abuse of alcohol and drugs you had turned yourself into a menace.”

Noting that one of Gill’s fingers was cut off to “enforce” a drug debt nine months before Mr Robinson’s death, the judge added: “Even that did not stop you from drinking and taking drugs.”

The judge said he believed Gill had a “chemically induced” disorder in personality during the “catalogue of carnage” on December 16.

“Mr Robinson was a 75-year-old, frail, slender man,” the judge added. “He was doing nothing more than trying to cross the road.

“For whatever reason you were annoyed by the fact that he was in the road. You didn’t have to stop, you could simply have driven away.

“You confronted him, no doubt towering over him as you have others in this case. You thrust him in the chest with such force as to cause bruising and propel him backwards.”

Road rage was an aggravating feature in the killing, the judge said, telling Gill: “Your attitude that day was one of ‘me against the world’.

“It is not an exaggeration to describe you that day as being a lethal weapon.”

Gill must serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody, and was banned from driving for a period of five years after his eventual release.

