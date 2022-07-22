Colbert jokingly offered role in Lord Of The Rings series during Comic-Con panel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Colbert jokingly offered role in Lord Of The Rings series during Comic-Con panel

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 9.24pm
Stephen Colbert and Robert Aramayo on a Comic-Con panel (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Stephen Colbert and Robert Aramayo on a Comic-Con panel (Richard Shotwell/AP)

US talk show host Stephen Colbert was jokingly offered a role in future series of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power during a show panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The presenter and comedian hosted a discussion with showrunners and cast members of the highly anticipated Amazon fantasy show on Friday.

In his opening remarks Colbert confessed to attendees that he was an LOTR mega-fan, before bringing on JD Payne and Patrick McKay to talk about the production.

Discussing the lengthy auditioning process, Colbert asked: “What were the auditions like and why didn’t you call me?”

2022 Comic Con – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Panel
The presenter and comedian hosted a panel with showrunners and cast members of the highly anticipated Amazon fantasy show (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Payne and McKay laughed and replied that there had been thousands of people who auditioned for the role.

The final section of the panel involved questions from the audience, with the final fan asking the pair dead-pan: “Will you commit right now to giving Stephen Colbert a part in the series?”

The question produced an enormous cheer from the audience, with Colbert looking sheepish as Payne stood up and pretended to offer him a contract to sign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier