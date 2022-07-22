Sweden set up England semi-final with late victory over Belgium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweden set up England semi-final with late victory over Belgium

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 10.42pm Updated: July 22 2022, 10.44pm
Sweden are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)
Sweden are through to the semi-finals of Euro 2022 (Tim Goode/PA)

Linda Sembrant’s dramatic stoppage-time winner earned Sweden a 1-0 victory over Belgium and the chance to face England in the semi-finals of Euro 2022.

Stina Blackstenius was denied a goal by VAR midway through the first half and Sweden were made to wait until the dying seconds to see off a valiant Belgian effort at Leigh Sports Village.

Wave after wave of Sweden attack in the second period had brought no joy to that point, with goalkeeper Nicky Evrard proving to be their nemesis.

But heartbreak for the Red Flames came in the second minute of stoppage time when Sembrant smashed home to send Sweden through to their ninth Euros semi-final.

Sweden were the first to make their mark on this quarter-final tie and almost got off to a flyer when Filippa Angeldal’s effort from distance had to be turned wide by Evrard in the sixth minute.

Sweden’s high press started to cause problems for the Belgian defence and some slack play outside the area gifted Angeldal another chance before her first-time effort sailed over the bar.

Belgium have called upon Evrard several times during this tournament and she was on hand again to keep the scores level when she parried Kosovare Asllani’s header to prevent what looked to be a certain goal 14 minutes in.

Blackstenius thought she had scored her second goal of the tournament when she latched on to to Asllani’s through ball before tucking home, but a VAR intervention judged her to be offside by the smallest of margins, much to the relief of the Belgian faithful.

Nicky Evrard reacts to Sweden defeat
Nicky Evrard had frustrated Sweden (Nick Potts/PA)

The Red Flames failed to make any sort of inroads into the Swedish defence, but their first real sniff came on the half-hour mark when Justine Vanhaevermaet dragged her shot harmlessly wide.

A corner late in the first half caused a goalmouth scramble and Evrard did well to deny a combination of efforts from Blackstenius and Amanda Ilestedt, but the women in yellow had nothing to show for their 45 minutes of dominance.

The second period settled into a pattern much like the first, as Sweden pushed to break the deadlock with early efforts from Fridolina Rolfo and Angeldal.

Belgium had never reached a major tournament knockout stage before and their stubborn defence started to frustrate their opponents, as Evrard was again on hand to stop a close-range header from Blackstenius from bulging the net.

Belgium’s resistance was finally broken in the closing moments when Sembrant rifled in an effort from close range following a period of pinball inside the box after a corner caused chaos.

