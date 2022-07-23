Keanu Reeves says the Wachowskis made him watch anime to prepare for Matrix role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keanu Reeves says the Wachowski siblings told him to watch anime to prepare for his role in The Matrix, as he revealed plans for his own animated series.

Speaking at a San Diego Comic-Con panel for BRZRKR, a series of comic books created by the actor, Reeves admitted that he was not “up to date” with modern anime.

It was announced on Friday that an animated series had been commissioned for two series by Netflix, with a live-action feature film and a novel also in the works.

“When I worked with the Wachowskis on the Matrix they were like ‘you need to watch these’ – it was like Akira, Ghost In The Shell – and that was pretty much the start of it,” he told convention attendees.

The actor appeared on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con to discuss future plans for his comic series BRZRKR (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“I’m not really up to date on current anime. A couple of my friends have kids that can just spit anime and I’m like ‘that seems amazing’.”

The BRZRKR series was created and written by Reeves and Matt Kindt, and drawn by Ron Garney.

It follows an immortal warrior, known as Berzerker, as he fights his way through the ages.

The first issue of the 12-issue limited series was published on March 3 2021 by Boom! Studios.