What the papers say – July 23

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 3.36am
What the papers say – July 23 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – July 23 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s papers are led by a rough start to the busiest holiday weekend of the year.

The Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, The Independent and Daily Star all lead with lengthy delays at the Port of Dover and airports across the country bringing summer getaways to a standstill.

FT Weekend and The Daily Telegraph report Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called on France to fix the issues at the Channel amid a “ferocious” row over the management of post-Brexit border controls.

Staying with Ms Truss, The Guardian says the Foreign Secretary’s promise to “scrap all remaining EU regulations” could result in the disappearance of “hundreds of laws covering employment and environmental protections”.

The iweekend leads with comments from Ms Truss’s “economy guru” that her promised tax cuts would result in interest rates of up to 7%.

Voters back Ms Truss over leadership rival Rishi Sunak, according to the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, The Times reports Mr Sunak has warned Britain is facing a “national emergency” over the economy, NHS backlogs and illegal immigration.

And The Sun says Paddy and Christine McGuiness have announced the end of their marriage.

