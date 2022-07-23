Hoarse Biden ‘feeling better than I sound’ after Covid diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hoarse Biden ‘feeling better than I sound’ after Covid diagnosis

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 7.02am
President Joe Biden gives a thumb’s up after being asked on a video call how he is feeling (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Joe Biden gives a thumb’s up after being asked on a video call how he is feeling (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Covid-19 symptoms left US President Joe Biden with a raspy voice and cough as he met virtually with his top economic team, though he insisted: “I feel much better than I sound.”

White House officials said Mr Biden is working more than eight hours a day despite his diagnosis, and his appetite has not diminished – he showed off an empty plate with some crumbs when speaking with his advisers on a video conference call.

He signed Bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit by phone, the White House said.

“He’s still doing the job of the president,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “That does not end.”

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team (Andrew Harnik/AP)

It was all part of a diligently-choreographed effort by the administration to depict a commander-in-chief who has not relinquished his day job, despite testing positive for Covid on Thursday and being sent into isolation at the White House residence.

As he beamed into a virtual meeting from the Treaty Room, Mr Biden took off a mask and sipped water as he began discussing the decline in petrol prices in recent weeks.

Reporters were allowed to view a few minutes of the proceedings and, when they asked how Mr Biden was feeling, he flashed a thumb’s up – although he was audibly hoarse and coughed a handful of times.

The president’s doctors said his mild Covid symptoms are improving and he is responding well to treatment.

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden talks on the phone with his national security team following his Covid diagnosis (Adam Schultz/The White House/AP)

He had an elevated temperature on Thursday, but that went down with a dose of paracetamol, doctors said. Mr Biden also used an inhaler a few times but has not experienced shortness of breath.

The president completed his first full day of Paxlovid, the antiviral therapy treatment meant to reduce the severity of Covid, and his primary symptoms are a runny nose, fatigue and a loose cough.

Other metrics, such as pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation are normal, his personal doctor said.

White House Covid response co-ordinator Dr Ashish Jha said: “The president right now feels well enough to continue working, and he has continued to work at a brisk pace.”

He said Mr Biden will remain in isolation in the White House living quarters for five days and then be tested again. He plans to return to in-person work once he tests negative.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]