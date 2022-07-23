Trainee lifeguards put to test as plane crashes into sea during competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trainee lifeguards put to test as plane crashes into sea during competition

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 7.20am
The small plane sits in the surf after it crashed into the sea just off Huntington Beach, California (Huntington Beach Fire Department/AP)
A lifeguard competition turned into a real-life rescue when a small plane crashed into the sea off southern California.

Corinne Baginski was at Huntington Beach to watch her 17-year-old daughter compete when she heard the aircraft hitting the water.

She said she turned to the tent where the teenagers were waiting for the next event at the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship, and saw them start to run towards the plane.

The plane was pulled from the water after it crashed (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register/AP)

The young lifeguards were told to stay on the beach, while the professionals quickly paddled out to the single-engine Piper Cub that floated on its wings.

The plane went into the ocean about 27 metres from shore, according to the Coastguard.

Ms Baginski said the crash happened between events and no-one was in the water where it came down.

The pilot appeared to emerge from the plane on his own and was sitting on top of it when the lifeguards reached him, she said.

Investigators examine the aircraft after it was pulled on to dry land (Jae C Hong/AP)

He was later seen sitting on the back of a lifeguard vehicle on the beach with a neck brace. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Ms Baginski said a boy on the beach said the plane appeared to lose power and the propeller was not working. “He actually saw the plane coming down,” she added.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

The plane floated to the water’s edge, where the surf washed it back and forth.

