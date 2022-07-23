Man’s body found after 21-year-old went missing in water on UK’s hottest day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man’s body has been found after a 21-year-old man went missing in water in Essex on the UK’s hottest ever day.

The discovery was made in Jaywick on Saturday morning, by emergency services who were searching for a man last seen in the water close to Clacton Pier on Tuesday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, police said, adding that they are “liaising with international partners to contact the family of the 21-year-old”.

Emergency services involved in the search for a man who was last seen in the water close to #Clacton Pier have this AM located a body of a man in #Jaywick. Formal ID has not yet taken place. We're liaising with international partners to contact the family of the 21-year-old. pic.twitter.com/zSla3EQTR7 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) July 23, 2022

This week’s heatwave saw a new record for the hottest day ever seen in the UK, of 40.3C, in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, beating the previous record of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.

Five people were pulled from the water near Clacton Pier and taken to hospital on Tuesday, but a 21-year-old man was still unaccounted for more than 24 hours on and the search was scaled down.