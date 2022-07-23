Retired major rows to Isle of Wight in home-made tin boat for Ukraine charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Retired major rows to Isle of Wight in home-made tin boat for Ukraine charity

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 12.30pm
Michael Stanley, known as ‘Major Mick’, readies his boat on Saturday before sailing across the Solent (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Michael Stanley, known as ‘Major Mick’, readies his boat on Saturday before sailing across the Solent (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A retired Army major who rowed across the Solent in a home-made tin boat for charity said the journey “couldn’t have been better”.

Michael Stanley, known as “Major Mick”, set off in the “Tintanic” across the Solent on Saturday, making his way from Hurst Castle in Lymington to the Isle of Wight.

The 81-year-old has raised more than £8,000 and rowed 44 out of a planned 100 miles so far this year for Children on the Edge, a charity helping Ukrainian refugees crossing the border to Moldova and Romania.

“The Ukrainians need every help they can possibly get,” Mr Stanley told the PA news agency.

Michael Stanley charity row
Michael Stanley set off just after 6am on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“And I just felt that if I could raise a few pounds for them, it’s a drop in the ocean but it’s something rather than nothing.”

Donning his famous Union Jack suit, Mr Stanley captained Tintanic II across the water on a short trip which took around one hour.

“Beautiful sunshine and wonderful scenery, and the sea was very calm,” he said.

“It couldn’t have been better.”

Michael Stanley charity row
The 81-year-old is raising money for Children on the Edge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Stanley, who served in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards for 35 years, said his sailing mission – which has included trips across the Beaulieu river in the New Forest and the Serpentine in Hyde Park – is about “putting smiles on people’s faces”.

“People have been extremely generous and kind,” he said.

“And it’s not all about money, but it’s about putting smiles on people’s faces.

“I’m dressed in a Union Jack suit this year out of respect for Her Majesty’s jubilee year.

“It’s a lot of fun, I’m enjoying it.”

Michael Stanley charity row
Mr Stanley made the boat out of corrugated iron (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He made the Tintanic out of two sheets of corrugated iron in March 2020, the year he started rowing.

“(It is) two sheets of corrugated iron which I bought and then bits and pieces which I had in the house or the garden to make the rest of it,” he explained.

“It’s very sturdy – it’s well built.”

Mr Stanley is not yet sure where he will row next but is “very glad” to be supporting Children on the Edge, decorating his boat in many Ukrainian flags.

Michael Stanley charity row
Tintanic II is covered in Ukrainian flags (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It’s a local Chichester charity run by young and enthusiastic staff and they are really helpful,” he said

To find out more about Mr Stanley and his fundraiser, go to: www.justgiving.com/tintanicforukraine

