Pups and their owners hit the waves at annual Dog Surfing Championships

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 3.48pm Updated: July 23 2022, 4.52pm
Dogs and their owners took to the waves at Branksome Dene Chine beach in Poole, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Pups and their owners have taken to the sea in the UK’s annual Dog Surfing Championships.

Some competitors chose to dress up for the occasion as familiar faces such as the Queen and Scooby Doo and made a splash alongside their canines at the Dog Masters 2022 event.

Dogs were pictured helping their owners on the paddleboards on Saturday as they fought for a winning spot in the competition at Branksome Dene Chine beach in Poole, Dorset.

UK Dog Surfing Championships
Elizabeth Wilkinson in costume with her dog Diogie (Andrew Matthews/PA)

One competitor, Elizabeth Wilkinson, dressed as her namesake and headed for the waves as the Queen in a white gown, grey wig and crown.

Ms Wilkinson was joined by her dog Diogie as the pair were pictured racing across the beach to the finish line.

UK Dog Surfing Championships
The popular event is in its fourth year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Another person could be seen paddling in a Scooby Doo onesie.

And one dog sported a shark fin, which was attached to its life jacket.

UK Dog Surfing Championships
Ms Wilkinson races to the finish line with her dog Diogie (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Onlookers snapped pictures as the race took place.

UK Dog Surfing Championships
A loose dog runs up to the finish line during the Dog Masters 2022 UK Dog Surfing Championships (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Now in its fourth year, the contest is an all-day event with live music and food.

