Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, doctor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, doctor says

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 5.42pm
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House (AP)
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House (AP)

US President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through America, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, his doctor said.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it is believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Mr Biden’s condition that the president’s earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become “less troublesome”.

The medic’s earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches.

Mr Biden’s vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, “remain entirely normal”, and his oxygen saturation levels are “excellent” with “no shortness of breath at all”, the doctor wrote.

Dr O’Connor said the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Mr Biden’s treatment plan “in any way”.

The US leader tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then.

Officials have emphasised that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

During a virtual meeting with economic advisers on Friday, Mr Biden was hoarse but insisted: “I feel much better than I sound.”

In his previous update on Mr Biden’s health, Dr O’Connor said the president had an elevated temperature of 99.4F on Thursday evening, but it returned to normal after taking Tylenol.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier