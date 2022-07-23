Hotels and homes evacuated as Greece battles four major wildfires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hotels and homes evacuated as Greece battles four major wildfires

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 5.58pm
A firefighter tries to extinguishes a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos (AP)
Greece’s fire service is tackling four major blazes, including one that led to more than 450 people being evacuated at an island holiday resort.

A fire that broke at Saturday morning on Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the island’s southern side.

The fire came very close to the resort and at least one house was engulfed by the flames.

More than five hours after an emergency message was sent by phone to residents, the evacuation was still “ongoing”, fire service spokesman Yannis Artopoios said.

He added that 50 firefighters with 17 fire engines, nine special firefighting planes and one helicopter are tackling the blaze.

Local police said on Saturday afternoon that they had evacuated more than 450 people from two hotels and 92 houses, and that 60 officers were scouring the area for any one who refused to move.

Greece Wildfires
Firefighters struggle to extinguish a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera (AP)

The biggest fire is burning in north-eastern Greece near the border with Τurkey for the third day running, inside a national forest that is the home to rare species, especially vultures.

The Dadia national forest is mostly made up of highly flammable pine trees.

The fire service said 320 firefighters in 68 fire engines, plus six special planes, nine helicopters and numerous volunteers are fighting the fire, while another 200 lumberjacks are cutting firebreak paths through the forest.

Two more major fires are burning on Saturday, one in a remote mountainous area in the region of Western Macedonia and one in south-eastern Peloponnese, Mr Artopoios said.

The European Union gave Greece’s forest service 72 million euro (£61 million) this year to help maintain forests and clear them to prevent fires from spreading.

Greece, unlike other areas in Europe, has so far avoided a heatwave, but temperatures have been rising.

The country’s hot, dry summers and strong winds have combined with the longer-term effects of climate change to increase the overall risk of forest fires.

