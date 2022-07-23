Brooke Henderson takes two-shot lead into final round of Evian Championship By Press Association July 23 2022, 6.12pm Brooke Henderson is leading the way at the Evian Championship (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Canada’s Brooke Henderson will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship after shooting a three-under-par 68 on Saturday. Henderson, who led by three overnight, recovered from a bogey on the first hole at the Evian Resort Golf Club with four birdies to move to 17 under par. South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon climbed into outright second place on 15 under after signing for a 65 that included eight birdies and two bogeys. .@BrookeHenderson carded four birdies in Round 3 of the @EvianChamp and sits atop of the leaderboard.Watch her Saturday highlights from France here! 👇 pic.twitter.com/sWrDIV4xHZ— LPGA (@LPGA) July 23, 2022 American Sophia Schubert was third on 13 under after a 66 with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and another Korean, Kim Sei-young, a stroke further back. England’s Charley Hull was among a group of five players tied for sixth on 11 under that also included world number one Ko Jin-young and Nelly Korda. Hull holed five birdies and an eagle in her 67 but suffered a double bogey on the sixth and dropped another shot on the 17th. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Julien Guerrier leads by one shot at Cazoo Classic ahead of final round Paul Waring remains top of Cazoo Classic leaderboard with two-shot lead Rory McIlroy shares Open lead as he chases ‘Holy Grail of golf’ at St Andrews David Law felt five-over-par was harsh reflection on his third round at Open Championship