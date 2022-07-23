Julien Guerrier leads by one shot at Cazoo Classic ahead of final round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julien Guerrier leads by one shot at Cazoo Classic ahead of final round

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 8.56pm
Julien Guerrier led after three rounds of the Cazoo Classic (Peter Byrne/PA)
Julien Guerrier led after three rounds of the Cazoo Classic (Peter Byrne/PA)

Julien Guerrier shot a three-under-par 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Cazoo Classic at Hillside.

The Frenchman, on 12 under par, would have been in an even better position had he not bogeyed the first and last holes of his third round at the Southport links.

Midway leader Paul Waring was in a three-way tie for second on 11 under with Scotland’s Richie Ramsay and Jens Dantorp of Sweden.

Ten other players were within four shots of Guerrier in a tight leaderboard.

Guerrier overcame his stumble at the first with a run of three successive birdies from the fourth. He picked up further shots at the 13th and 17th but missed his par putt on the final green.

The Wirral’s Waring, who opened his tournament with a course record-equalling 63, had a mixed day. He began with an early birdie but three bogeys either side of the turn saw him fall away. He scrambled back to level par for his round, despite worsening weather, with birdies on the 14th and 17th.

Ramsay made good ground with a five-under-par 67. His six birdies were countered by just one bogey at the seventh.

The 39-year-old is now sensing an opportunity to make amends for his near miss at the British Masters at The Belfry in May, when he surrendered at least a play-off place with a double bogey on the last.

Ramsay said on Sky Sports: “It’s not something that’s easy to get over but, when I look back on it now, I think to myself 99 per cent of what I did that day was was really, really good.

Richie Ramsay has put himself in contention
Richie Ramsay has put himself in contention (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Maybe one per cent cost me but I put myself in a position. It was just one shot, a fraction of the overall work that you’ve done. I’ve got to take that into consideration and think positively about it.

“I made a promise to my daughter a few years ago that I’d get her a trophy. I like to keep my promises, especially to her.

“To win tomorrow would be brilliant but it’s trying to put that out of my mind and just thinking about just what am I doing on the next shot.”

Another Scot, Grant Forrest, was in a group on 10 under after shooting 71. Sweden’s Alexander Bjork carded the best round of the day, 64, to join him on that mark.

England’s Marcus Armitage and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre were among five players on eight under after rounds of 70 and 66 respectively.

Andy Sullivan moved to seven under after signing for a 65 that included eight birdies.

