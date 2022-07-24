Marvel sends fans into frenzy with spate of Phase Five superhero titles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marvel studios sent superhero fans into a frenzy by releasing a spate of new blockbuster titles and returning favourites on the third day of San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed the films and shows which would bring the franchise’s Phase Four to a close and mapped out Phase Five in a “mega-panel” on Saturday.

Among the films announced were Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, Captain America: New World Order and Ant-Man: Quantumania.

Kicking off the panel was an emotional sizzle reel, showing clips from Spider-Man, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Ms Marvel, and more.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/gp1fh4HHKQ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

The voice of late comic-book legend Stan Lee, was heard to say: “Marvel has always been and always will be a reflection of the world right outside our window.”

“I’m unbelievably excited, three years ago we were here and it’s been a hell of a long time since then,” Feige said.

“There have been moments I thought ‘will I ever be in Hall H again and the answer is thank, God, yes.”

Also announced was original series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which is due to air on August 17 on Disney+.

Let’s do this. 💚💪 Watch the brand new trailer for #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WJnIgMJ3Os — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

Feige said that the She-Hulk series signalled the approaching end of the fourth phase and that it would end with the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel on November 11 2022.

The third installment of the Ant-Man franchise will kick off Phase Five in February 2023.

A trailer for the film showed Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, doing a book reading of his book, Look out for the Little Guy.

The clip also shows Lang’s daughter Cassie dragged into the quantum realm, and the ensuing rescue mission, featuring an appearance by actor Bill Murray.

It also confirmed that Ant-Man villains Kang and MODOK will feature in the film.

Appearing onstage with his fellow cast members, Rudd said his character was very pleased with himself for previously saving the world.

Guardian’s director James Gunn also took to the stage to share a new trailer for the third film, telling fans that it was the “end” of the story for the characters.

Marvel Studios welcomes you to the Multiverse Saga. pic.twitter.com/9L9ZnOFbQS — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

The emotional trailer contained scenes including Gamora as head of the Ravagers, new super-suits and a muscled-up Groot.

Will Poulter also made an appearance as the golden Adam Warlock, teased in the second Guardians film, later joining the cast onstage.

Feige also announced that a fourth Captain America film, titled Captain America: New World Order, will be part of phase five and is due for release on May 3 2024.

Anthony Mackie will return to reprise his role of Sam Wilson, who officially became Captain America at the conclusion of the Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/NcORU27Kmt — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

No further casting details were shared.

Other titles coming as part of Phase Five include Secret Invasion, expected in Spring 2023.

Echo and the second series of Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston are slated for summer 2023.

New films Blade and Ironheart are due to come out towards the end of next year.

Agatha, a spin-off following the events of WandaVision, is due to drop on Disney+ in the winter of 2023/ 2024.

A Daredevil series, titled Daredevil Born Again and starring looking at spring 2024.

Phase will culminate on July 26 2024 with Thunderbolts.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/z4j7tsfKl9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

Feige also revealed that Phase Six would begin on November 8 2024, kicking off with Fantastic Four.

He added that it would end towards the end of 2025 with two Avengers films: Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secrets Wars.