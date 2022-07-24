28-year-old dies of injuries after shooting at gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
28-year-old dies of injuries after shooting at gathering

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 2.54pm
Police near the scene in Waltham Forest in east London after a 28-year-old man died after a shooting at a gathering (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting at a gathering in east London.

Police were called to Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, at around 12.30am on Sunday to reports of shots being fired.

Soon afterwards, two men turned up to an east London hospital, one of whom later died of gunshot injuries.

The other man, aged in his 30s, had suffered stab injuries. He was later discharged from hospital and has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Witnesses have been urged to remember the victim’s “grieving mother and father” and help police with their inquiries.

Det Chief Inspector Kelly Allen from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “My heart goes out to the family of the man who has lost his life in this reckless act of violence.

“I believe there were 50 to 100 people gathered in and around Cheney Row Park at the time of the shooting with music playing.

“I urgently need to speak with everyone who was at that event – even if you do not believe you saw anything significant, you need to come forward.

“There will have been footage and images captured at the event, and we need to see these.

“Please ensure that all such material is saved – we will provide a link for it to be uploaded shortly.

“To anyone considering whether or not to come forward to police, I ask you to put yourself in the position of the victim’s grieving mother and father this morning. They deserve answers.”

Witnesses can contact the police on 101, quoting reference 267/24jul, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

