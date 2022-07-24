In Pictures: Sand and sprockets as steampunk fans descend on Whitby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Sand and sprockets as steampunk fans descend on Whitby

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 3.10pm
Karen and John Austin walk past a sunbather as they attend the Whitby Steampunk Weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)
Karen and John Austin walk past a sunbather as they attend the Whitby Steampunk Weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)

Swimsuits, caps and sunglasses made way for satin gowns, top hats and goggles at Whitby this weekend as the town played host to a steampunk convention.

Hundreds of dramatically dressed fans of the genre descended on the North Yorkshire coastal resort for the bi-annual Whitby Steampunk Weekend, one of the largest in the UK.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

But even the elaborate costumes and layers of waistcoats and corsets didn’t stop the attendees from the usual seaside pursuits of walking on the sand or queuing for fish and chips…

Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Fans of steampunk dress in a retro-futuristic style of the kind associated with Edwardian and Victorian science fiction, with nods to plague doctors, Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea and HG Wells’ Time Machine.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Whitby Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]