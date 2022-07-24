Lorena Wiebes gets yellow jersey as inaugural Tour de France Femmes starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lorena Wiebes gets yellow jersey as inaugural Tour de France Femmes starts

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 4.30pm
Lorena Wiebes won the opening stage of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes (Michel Euler/AP)
Lorena Wiebes pulled on the first yellow jersey of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes after beating Marianne Vos in a sprint finish to the opening stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Vos had been on the attack first after her Jumbo-Visma team led the peloton out of the final corner, but Team DSM’s Wiebes held back and launched herself forward at the right moment to beat her fellow Dutchwoman to the line.

It was a 16th victory of the season for Wiebes, the standout sprinter in the peloton right now, but certainly the most significant in this much anticipated new race – with the might of Tour de France organisers the Amaury Sports Organisation finally behind a proper women’s edition of the famous race.

Tour de France Women Cycling
Lorena Wiebes, 23, explained she took a friend’s baby on to the podium ‘as a bet’ (Daniel Cole/AP)

“I’m really happy that I was finally able to race on the Champs-Elysees,” said the 23-year-old, who delivered on her status as the pre-stage favourite.

“As expected it was a hard race. It feels really special to ride here in Paris and even more special to wear the yellow jersey.

“I was fine with the pressure because I directly put the most pressure on myself.”

One hundred and forty-four riders signed on in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower before completing 12 laps of a circuit up and down the famed cobbles of the Champs-Elysees.

In 2014 a similar route was used for the inaugural La Course, the one-day women’s race organised by ASO but much criticised for being tokenistic. Three-time world champion Vos, 35, won it that day but had to accept second place to a rider 12 years her junior this time.

Several riders, no doubt inspired by the occasion, had attempted breakaways but the peloton was travelling at such a pace that none was allowed much rope and a sprint finish was always on the cards.

Wiebes described the sprint as “chaotic”. Charlotte Kool had been due to lead out Wiebes but they missed a turn on the final lap and it instead fell to former British champion Pfeiffer Georgi.

Georgi described Wiebes’ win as the perfect end to an historic day.

“Our goal coming into it was trying to keep it together for Lorena in the sprint,” the 21-year-old said.

“It’s pretty special to be here. We always watch the final stage for the men on TV, so finally having our own race starting in Paris, there was a real buzz with all the crowds and it just gives us an extra spurt.

“For sure this has been a long time coming. Every girl in the peloton has come to the start line with a buzz because we’re the first riders on the Tour de France Femmes.

“Signing on in front of the Eiffel Tower, you can’t get a much better backdrop and the Champs-Elysees is iconic, I’ve never got to ride it before.”

The eight-day Tour continues with Monday’s 136km stage from Meaux to Provins, where the profile could again suit the sprinters, with the climbing challenges that will settle the general classification battle coming next weekend.

