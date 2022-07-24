Joe Biden ‘improving significantly’ as he fights Covid infection, doctor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Biden ‘improving significantly’ as he fights Covid infection, doctor says

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 6.24pm
President Joe Biden’s condition has continued to improve after he was diagnosed with coronavirus (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
President Joe Biden’s condition has continued to improve after he was diagnosed with coronavirus (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President Joe Biden continues to “improve significantly” despite a lingering sore throat from his coronavirus infection, according to an update on Sunday from his doctor.

“The president is responding to therapy as expected,” wrote Dr Kevin O’Connor in his latest note.

Mr Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness.

Dr O’Connor wrote that Mr Biden still has a sore throat, though other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably”.

Mr Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning.

Dr O’Connor said on Saturday that the president likely became infected with a highly contagious variant, known as BA.5, that is spreading throughout the country, and Dr Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said on Sunday: “It is the BA.5 variant.

“Thank goodness our vaccines and therapeutics work well against it, which is why I think the president’s doing well,” Dr Jha told CBS programme Face the Nation.

Dr Jha also gave a positive update on the president’s health.

“I checked in with his team late last night. He was feeling well. He had a good day yesterday,” Dr Jha said.

That variant is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year. It is believed responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. The president has been isolating in the White House residence since then.

Administration officials have emphasised that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

Dr Jha pledged that the White House would keep giving updates on the president’s condition and whether he might have long-term symptoms.

“We think it’s really important for the American people to know how well their president is doing,” he said.

“Obviously, if he has persistent symptoms, obviously if any of them interfere with his ability to carry out his duties, we will disclose that early and often with the American people.

“But I suspect that this is going to be a course of Covid that we’ve seen in many Americans who have ben fully vaccinated, double boosted, getting treated with those tools in hand,” Dr Jha said.

“The president’s been doing well and we’re going to expect that he’s going to continue to do so.”

Mr Biden’s press secretary has said 17 people, including members of the president’s senior staff and at least one member of Congress, were determined to have been in close contact with Biden when he might have been contagious.

None has tested positive so far, Jha said on”Fox News Sunday.

