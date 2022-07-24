47% of women have done no vigorous exercise in past 12 months, survey says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
47% of women have done no vigorous exercise in past 12 months, survey says

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 12.05am
Almost half of women surveyed said they had done no vigorous exercise in the past 12 months (Danny Lawson/PA)
Almost half of women have done no vigorous exercise in the past 12 months with a majority saying they lacked motivation, a survey has suggested.

The percentages are lower for men, with just over a third saying they had not exercised in that period and half citing a lack of motivation, according to the data from healthcare charity Nuffield Health.

The results of an online survey of 8,000 adults across the UK in February suggested that 38% of women said they had got out of the habit of exercising during lockdown.

Women were more likely to report barriers to exercise than men, according to the survey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
One in 10 (11%) said they got into good exercise habits but struggled to maintain them, and 14% gave up exercising completely, the organisation’s Healthier Nation Index showed.

More than a third (37%) reported that their physical health got worse in the previous 12 months and 47% said they failed to do any vigorous exercise.

When it came to men, 28% said their physical health had declined in the same period and 34% admitted not doing any vigorous activity in that time.

More than two thirds of women (67%) cited a lack of motivation compared with 51% for men, and 35% of women said they felt they did not know where to start when it came to exercise compared with 28% of men.

More than half (55%) said a lack of time due to work was a barrier, compared to 46% of men.

Judy Murray said she wanted to encourage people to gather friends and get moving together (John Linton/PA)
Tennis coach Judy Murray, mother of Wimbledon champion Sir Andy and ambassador for the Healthier Nation Index, said the data shows a “really big challenge” ahead in terms of “getting the nation active” especially women, who she said are “struggling to find the time to focus on their wellbeing”.

She added: “I hope everyone can spare a few minutes to find something active they enjoy doing, as well as finding someone that they can do it with.

“Exercising with friends helps me find both motivation and routine as well as providing an extra boost for my mental health, so I encourage everyone to gather friends and get moving together.”

Nuffield has launched a Find Time For Your Mind campaign which aims to encourage people to do five extra minutes of exercise a day to boost boost mental and physical wellbeing.

