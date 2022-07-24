Mental health ‘worse’ in North after pandemic, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mental health ‘worse’ in North after pandemic, report finds

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 12.05am
A study found the mental health of people in the North was more severely affected by the pandemic than those in other regions (Alamy/PA)
A study found the mental health of people in the North was more severely affected by the pandemic than those in other regions (Alamy/PA)

Mental health in the North was more badly affected by the pandemic than elsewhere in England, a new report has found.

Experts have estimated that the mental health crisis in the North has cost the UK economy £2 billion, on top of the losses caused by Covid-19.

A report by the Northern Health Science Alliance (NHSA) said the findings are more evidence that the pandemic had an unequal impact across different regions.

Its research found:

– People in the North aged under 35 were more likely to have developed a psychiatric disorder over the course of the pandemic, an increase of 2.5% compared to a reduction of 1.3% in the rest of England;

– Anti-depressant prescriptions rose by 12% in the North during the pandemic;

Clare Bambra
Clare Bambra, a Newcastle University professor of public health, is co-author of the report (handout/PA)

– Women from ethnic minorities in the North had the worst mental health in the country. Their mental health scores fell by 10% at the start of the pandemic and were 4% lower throughout the pandemic;

– Mental health fell equally in the North and the rest of the country during the pandemic (5% decrease), but recovered more quickly in the rest of the country (to 1.3% decrease) than in the North (2% decrease).

Report co-author Clare Bambra, professor of public health at Newcastle University, said: “These findings reiterate that the pandemic has been very unequal.

“People in our most deprived communities have suffered most, in terms of death rates, dying younger and in ongoing ill health such as long Covid.

“These health inequalities reflect long-term inequalities in the social determinants of health, how we live, work and age.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the pandemic has had a significant impact on people’s mental health, and we are working to ensure that there are appropriate services in place to treat those that need it.

“We are transforming mental health services, which will see over £2.3 billion of additional funding a year by 2024 – helping an additional two million people across England access services.

“Our Mental Health Recovery Plan included £15 million of funding in 2021/22 to help level-up mental health and wellbeing across the country – including in northern England – by investing in activity to promote positive mental health in the most deprived local authority areas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier