Tony Finau comes from five behind to win 3M Open and set tournament record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tony Finau comes from five behind to win 3M Open and set tournament record

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 12.40am
Tony Finau came from five behind back to win the 3M Open and set the tournament record for the largest final-round comeback in Minneapolis (Abbie Parr/AP)

Tony Finau came from five behind back to win the 3M Open and set the tournament record for the largest final-round comeback in Minneapolis.

The American could even afford a bogey six after driving into the water on the 18th at TPC Twin Cities as he still won by three strokes from South Korea’s Sungjae Im after overnight leader Scott Piercy endured a nightmare final 11 holes.

Tony Finau follows through on his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament
Tony Finau follows through on his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament (Abbie Parr/AP)

Piercy, who began the day four ahead, had six bogeys, a treble – where he left a bunker escape in the sand and then hit his next shot into the lake – and two birdies as he collapsed with a 41 on the back nine in 41.

His round of 76 dropped him back into a share of fourth on 13 under.

Tony Finau acknowledges applause from the gallery after his win in the 3M Open
Tony Finau acknowledges applause from the gallery after his win in the 3M Open (Abbie Parr/AP)

Finau’s winning score of 17 under came after a round of 67, and three successive birdies from the 14th allowed him to head down the last with a huge cushion so even a dropped shot could not derail him.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett finished in a share of seventh on 10 under after recovering from two opening bogeys to shoot a 68.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier