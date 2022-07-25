Boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas, killing 17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas, killing 17

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 5.34am
A boat carrying Haitian migrants apparently capsized off the Bahamas early on Sunday, and Bahamian security forces recovered the bodies of 17 people and rescued 25 others, authorities said (Royal Bahamas Defense Force/AP)
A boat carrying Haitian migrants apparently capsized off the Bahamas early on Sunday, and Bahamian security forces recovered the bodies of 17 people and rescued 25 others, authorities said.

It was not clear if there were any people missing after the boat sank about seven miles from New Providence.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said in a statement that the dead included 15 women, one man and an infant. He said the people rescued were taken for observation by health workers.

Port-au-Prince, Haiti, street shot
A year after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, gang violence has grown worse and Haiti has gone into a freefall that has seen the economy tumble (Alamy/PA)

Mr Davis said investigators had determined that a twin-engine speed boat left the Bahamas about 1am carrying as many as 60 people, apparently bound for Miami.

Mr Davis said a criminal investigation had begun into the suspected human smuggling operation.

“I would like to convey the condolences of my government and the people of the Bahamas to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy,” Mr Davis said.

“My government, from the time it came to office, has warned against these treacherous voyages.”

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he sympathised with the parents of the victims.

“This new drama saddens the whole nation,” he said.

“I launch, once again, an appeal for national reconciliation in order to solve the problems that are driving away, far from our soil, our brothers, our sisters, our children.”

Jovenel Moise, president of Haiti seen speaking at the United Nations General Assembly General Debate at the United Nations in New York City
Jovenel Moise, president of Haiti, was assassinated in July 2021 (Alamy/PA)

A year after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last July, gang violence has grown worse and Haiti has gone into a freefall that has seen the economy tumble.

Attempts to form a coalition government have faltered, and efforts to hold general elections have stalled. The turmoil has led a growing number of people to flee the country of more than 11 million in search of a better and safer life.

Several boat capsizes involving migrants have occurred in the Caribbean this year, including one in May in which 11 people were confirmed dead and 38 were saved off Puerto Rico.

Another incident in January saw one man rescued and another confirmed dead after a boat carrying 40 migrants went down off Florida, with the missing never found.

Governments in the region, including the United States, have reported a surge in the number of Haitians detained trying to enter other countries.

