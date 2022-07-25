China adds science lab to its orbiting space station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China adds science lab to its orbiting space station

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 7.44am
The Long March 5B Y3 carrier rocket, carrying the Wentian lab module blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in Wenchang in southern China’s Hainan Province (Xinhua via AP)
China has added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station as it prepares to complete the structure in the coming months.

The Wentian lab module was launched from the Wenchang space base on the tropical island province of Hainan on Sunday, with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching.

After 13 hours of flight, it successfully docked with the Tiangong station’s main Tianhe living module at 3.13am on Monday (8.13pm on Sunday BST), according to the China Manned Space Agency.

People gather at the beach as they watch the Long March 5B Y3 carrier rocket lift off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in Wenchang (Xinhua via AP)

The Wentian is designed for science and biology experiments, and the 23-tonne lab module is heavier than any other single-module spacecraft currently in space, according to the state-owned Global Times.

It will be followed by a second lab module, the Mengtian, due to be launched in October.

Three astronauts are currently living in the core module on a six-month mission and oversaw the Wentian’s arrival and docking procedures.

A Long March 5B-Y3 rocket, China’s most powerful, carried the module in the third such launch since the Chinese space station entered its construction phase.

A second lab module, the Mengtian, is scheduled for launch in October(Xinhua via AP)

It was preceded by the Tianzhou-class cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-14 crewed spacecraft.

China’s space programme is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, and it has largely proceeded with the Tiangong programme without other nations’ assistance.

The US excluded China from the International Space Station because of its military ties.

China’s space programme launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, making it only the third country to do so on its own after the former Soviet Union and the US.

It has landed robot rovers on the moon and placed one on Mars last year.

China has also returned lunar samples and officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.

