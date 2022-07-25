Body found in search for man who went missing in River Mersey By Press Association July 25 2022, 9.48am Haydn Griffiths was last seen swimming in the River Mersey, off New Brighton, Wirral, last Tuesday evening (Family handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A body has been found by police searching for a 23-year-old man last seen swimming in the River Mersey. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming towards wind turbines off the coast of New Brighton, Wirral, at about 10.30pm last Tuesday, when the country saw record temperatures. A Merseyside Police spokeswoman confirmed the body of a man had been found on Sunday night. She said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.” An extensive search of the river was launched by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency last week after Mr Griffiths went missing. On Friday, police and the Coastguard warned members of the public not to carry out plans for a community search of the shoreline from New Brighton to Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Boy, 14, missing and believed to have drowned in Thames in west London Tributes to boy, 13, who died after swimming in the river as safety alert issued Man showed ‘courage and determination’ to try to save woman in River Thames Fife man who went missing while travelling to London is found safe and well