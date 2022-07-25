Nude model bares all during ‘memorable’ life drawing session at care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nude model bares all during ‘memorable’ life drawing session at care home

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 11.46am Updated: July 25 2022, 11.48am
Resident Rosemary Lester gets a look at the nude model during Sherwood Grange’s life drawing session (Andrew Williams/Care UK)
Resident Rosemary Lester gets a look at the nude model during Sherwood Grange’s life drawing session (Andrew Williams/Care UK)

A nude model has bared all at a London care home in a life drawing session which residents described as “very relaxing”.

Pensioners at Care UK’s Sherwood Grange in Kingston Vale were offered more than a sneak peek of the “nice, handsome man” they requested for their art class last Wednesday, only a day after 40C heat on the UK’s hottest day on record.

Care home residents enjoy a nude life drawing class
The group requested a ‘nice, handsome man’ (Andrew Williams/Care UK/PA)

Group members, who were quick to sharpen their pencils ahead of the “cheeky” session, were pictured making sure they had all the right angles covered to create their best artwork.

Asked what she enjoyed most about the session, resident Mollie Wheeldon said: “I can’t answer that!”

“It was great fun to do something different – I found it very relaxing,” she added.

Care home residents enjoy a nude life drawing class
The life drawing session took place at Sherwood Grange in Kingston Vale, London (Andrew Williams/Care UK/PA)

Another resident, Rosemary Lester, could be seen shutting one eye to get a clearer perspective of the model while he stood with one leg propped on a stool, holding a ski pole.

Home manager Kristina Jacunskiene said it had been a “memorable” activity.

Care home residents enjoy a nude life drawing class
Residents with their artwork (Andrew Williams/Care UK/PA)

“Life in our care home is all about helping people to enjoy more independent and fulfilling lives – and today that meant doing something out of the ordinary and creating a memorable experience.

“Sadly the session had to draw to a close – but based on the response we had from the residents and the fabulous drawings they created, we will certainly be welcoming more models in the future.”

