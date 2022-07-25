Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 12.42pm
Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged assassin of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, gets out of a police station in Nara, western Japan, on July 10, 2022, on his way to local prosecutors’ office. The suspect will be detained until late November for mental evaluation so prosecutors can determine whether to formally press charges and sent him to trial for murder (Nobuki Ito/Kyodo News via AP/PA)
The alleged assassin of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be detained until late November for mental evaluation so prosecutors can determine whether to formally press charges and send him to trial for murder, officials said.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested immediately after he allegedly shot Mr Abe from behind when the former leader was making a campaign speech outside a busy train station in western Japan on July 8.

The Nara District Court said it had granted permission for district prosecutors to detain the suspect for psychiatric examination until November 29, when they must decide whether to file formal charges. His current detention was to expire later this month.

Yamagami, 41, has told police that he killed Mr Abe because of his links to a religious group that he hated.

Shinzo Abe was shot dead on July 8 as he made a campaign speech (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP/PA)

His reported statements and other evidence suggest he was distressed because his mother’s massive donations to the Unification Church had bankrupted the family.

Mr Abe’s assassination has shed a light on his and his party’s decades-long questionable links to the conservative church.

Members of the country’s main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan met on Monday and confirmed plans to pursue an investigation into how the church influenced the governing Liberal Democratic Party’s objections to a legal change to allow same-sex marriages or for married couples to keep separate surnames.

The party also said it will investigate if the new government’s unit for children, to be launched next spring, added “families” as part of its agency name because of the church’s pressure.

The church was founded in Seoul in 1954, a year after the end of the Korean War, by the late Reverend Sun Myung Moon, the self-proclaimed messiah whose teachings are backed by new interpretations of the Bible and conservative, family-oriented value systems and strong anti-communism.

Mr Abe, in his video message to the church’s affiliate, the Universal Peace Foundation, in September 2021, praised the group’s work toward peace on the Korean Peninsula and its focus on family values.

The ties between the church and Japan’s governing party go back to Mr Abe’s grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, who served as prime minister and shared worries with Washington over the spread of communism in Japan in the 1960s.

