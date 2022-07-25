Family of journalist murdered in the Amazon launch fundraiser in his memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Family of journalist murdered in the Amazon launch fundraiser in his memory

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 1.32pm
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

The family of a British journalist murdered in the Amazon while researching a book about how to save the rainforest have launched a fundraiser in his memory.

Dom Phillips, 57, and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41, were killed on June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai river, near the entrance to the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

Mr Phillips’ sister Sian Phillips has launched a fundraiser in their memory and plans to donate all proceeds to UNIVAJA (the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari) to help protect indigenous communities.

Javari Valley
Javari Valley (Alamy/PA)

The fundraiser, which aims to raise £5,000, is also supported by Mr Pereira’s family.

Ms Phillips’ partner Paul Sherwood, who helped launch the appeal, told the PA news agency: “We wanted to support a cause that was appropriate for the work that Sian’s brother Dom and Bruno were doing in the Amazon.

“They were both very interested in the plight of the indigenous people, the fact that they are suffering increasing numbers of attacks from people going there to extract resources… and this is becoming a more serious crisis.”

Mr Sherwood said the proceeds will help fund surveillance and communications technology, as well as other equipment.

“Dom was raising awareness of the activities that were going on (to reduce conflict in the Amazon) that Bruno was actually participating in,” he added.

“Also, it’s a way of thanking the indigenous people for the fact that they were the first people on the scene – obviously they live there, but they were the first people to search when Dom and Bruno disappeared… that’s something Sian is very grateful for.”

Prosecutors have charged three local men with the murders of Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira.

Their disappearance generated intense international pressure for action and, with the help of local indigenous people, authorities located the bodies hidden in the forest after 10 days of searching.

The region has seen a long conflict between indigenous tribes and poor fishermen hired to invade the Javari Valley to catch arapaima, turtles and game.

Mr Pereira, who was an official at Brazil’s indigenous affairs bureau, fought against these invasions for years and had previously received multiple threats.

